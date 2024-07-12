today's leftovers
-
Mike Rockwell ☛ Threads and the Difficulty of Implementing ActivityPub
But I’d argue that you should run your own fediverse server. Or if that’s a bit beyond your reach, find a friend or family member that could help manage one for the whole family or a group of friends. It’ll be much better for you in the long run.
-
Databases
-
Ruben Schade ☛ When web search failed me for Postgres
I knew earlier this year that someone had presented at a PostgreSQL event regarding a new compatibility layer for MySQL queries. I remembered they used a cheeky title like “MySQL is now PostgreSQL”, or something similar. The idea was that you could use this patched version of Postgres with a plugin to talk with applications written against MySQL. I use both in production, so the idea was incredibly intriguing.
Do you think I could find it?
-
-
Mozilla
-
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla heads to Capitol Hill, calls for a federal privacy law to ensure the responsible development of AI [Ed: Mozilla keeps harping about buzzwords]
Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, convened a full committee hearing titled “The Need to Protect Americans’ Privacy and the AI Accelerant.” The hearing explored how AI has intensified the need for a federal comprehensive privacy law that protects individual privacy and sets clear guidelines for businesses as they develop and deploy AI systems.
-
Mozilla ☛ Firefox tips and tricks for journalists
I’ve always loved journalism. When I was in high school a chemistry teacher once gently reprimanded me for reading a copy of The New York Times during class. When I told them I was more interested in the midterm elections than balancing equations, they said, “You’ll never get a job reading newspapers.”
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ Charmed Kubeflow 1.9 Beta is here: try it out
After releasing a new version of Ubuntu every six months for 20 years, it’s safe to say that we like keeping our traditions. Another of those traditions is our commitment to giving our Kubeflow users early access to the latest version – and that promise still stands. Kubeflow 1.9 is about to go out in a couple of weeks and that only means one thing: Canonical has just released its Charmed Kubeflow beta. Are you ready to try it out?
-
Ubuntu ☛ Bringing Real-time Ubuntu to Amazon EKS Anywhere customers with Ubuntu Pro
The enablement work was part of a collaboration between partner companies to make Amazon EKS Anywhere an ideal platform for Open RAN workloads. At the MWC event, leaders from these companies discussed what has been achieved and what the future holds. These discussions focused on the roadmap to achieving successful Open RAN deployments on Amazon EKS Anywhere. The panel included representatives from NTT DOCOMO, Qualcomm, NEC and Canonical, and was moderated by AWS. In this blog, we’ll run through how Canonical engineers helped bring this work to fruition, and the advantages of having Real-time Ubuntu on Amazon EKS Anywhere.
-