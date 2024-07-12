Security Leftovers
-
Hackaday ☛ Ticketmaster SafeTix Reverse-Engineered
Ticketmaster is having a rough time lately. Recently, a hacker named [Conduition] managed to reverse-engineer their new “safe” electronic ticket system. Of course, they also had the recent breach where more than half a billion accounts had personal and financial data leaked without any indication of whether or not the data was fully encrypted. But we’re going to focus on the former, as it’s more technically interesting.
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
TechCrunch ☛ Apple warns iPhone users in 98 countries of spyware attacks
Apple has issued a new round of threat notifications to iPhone users across 98 countries, warning them of potential mercenary spyware attacks. It’s the second such alert campaign from the company this year, following a similar notification sent to users in 92 nations in April.
-
-
Integrity/Availability/Authenticity
-
Unmitigated Risk ☛ Content is King in Phishing and the Role of Publicly Trusted CAs | UNMITIGATED RISK
Although studies show that users typically do not scrutinize the address bar or understand URLs, some more technical users may check the domain name hosting the content as a last resort to verify its legitimacy. This approach, however, is problematic for several reasons: [...]
-