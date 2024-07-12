today's howtos
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Deluge BitTorrent Client on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Deluge BitTorrent Client on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Deluge is a powerful, open-source BitTorrent client that offers a feature-rich and user-friendly experience for Ubuntu users.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PhotoPrism on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PhotoPrism on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. PhotoPrism, a powerful and user-friendly photo management application, simplifies this process. By combining cutting-edge technologies like AI-powered image recognition and a sleek, intuitive interface, PhotoPrism empowers users to effortlessly sort, search, and enjoy their cherished memories.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Angie Web Server on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Angie Web Server on Fedora 40. Angie pronounced /ˈendʒi/, is an innovative web server that was forked from Nginx by some of its former core developers. It aims to extend functionality beyond the original version while maintaining compatibility with existing Nginx configurations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nmap on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nmap on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Nmap, short for Network Mapper, is a powerful open-source tool used for network discovery and security auditing. It is widely utilized by network administrators and security professionals to identify devices on a network, discover open ports, and detect vulnerabilities.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GParted on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Darktable on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PHP on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Sysdig on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install RPM Packages on Ubuntu Linux
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install and Configure PyENV on Ubuntu in Minutes
If you are new to programming in Python, you might find it tricky to manage different versions of Python on your computer. This is where PyENV comes in handy. PyENV is a powerful tool that helps you switch between different versions of Python easily.
Geeks For Geeks ☛ Linux/Unix Tutorial
Linux is a widely-used open-source operating system, similar to Windows, Mac, and Android. It shares similarities with Unix, another operating system known for its commercial use. Unix and Linux have comparable components, including the kernel, shell, and programs. Many commands in Unix and Linux exhibit similar behavior and syntax. Linux/Unix Tutorial
This Linux tutorial designed for both beginners as well as experienced professionals, covering basic and advanced concepts of Linux such as Linux commands, directory and file management, man pages, file permissions, shells, and more.
Additionally, we also provide a collections of Linux interview questions to enhance your understanding of this operating system.
James Kerr ☛ The 3 Types of CSS Utility Classes
In the aftermath of the quake, I am curiously focused on creating the perfect primitive CSS classes to compose in my HTML. In doing so, I have noticed three categories of classes emerging from the stylesheet.
1.Aesthetic classes
2.Layout classes
3. Spacing classes
Kayce Basques ☛ You can deeplink to a specific PDF page
Just append #page=X to your URL, where X is a placeholder for the page you want to link to. [...]
Andy Bell ☛ Front-End solution: Eyebrow heading dots
Learn how anchor positioning is really useful for a solution other than for positioning popovers.