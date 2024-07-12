Linux is a widely-used open-source operating system, similar to Windows, Mac, and Android. It shares similarities with Unix, another operating system known for its commercial use. Unix and Linux have comparable components, including the kernel, shell, and programs. Many commands in Unix and Linux exhibit similar behavior and syntax. Linux/Unix Tutorial

This Linux tutorial designed for both beginners as well as experienced professionals, covering basic and advanced concepts of Linux such as Linux commands, directory and file management, man pages, file permissions, shells, and more.

Additionally, we also provide a collections of Linux interview questions to enhance your understanding of this operating system.