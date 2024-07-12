Windows TCO: Ransomware, Outlook, JAXA
-
The Record ☛ Indiana county files disaster declaration following ransomware attack
Multiple governments across the U.S. are dealing with the after effects of ransomware attacks — with one issuing a disaster declaration after services were knocked offline.
In a statement on Thursday, officials in charge of Clay County, Indiana filed a local disaster declaration following a ransomware attack that “resulted in an inability to provide critical services required for the daily operation of all offices of the Clay County Courthouse, Community Corrections, and Clay County Probation.”
-
PC World ☛ Dangerous security flaw found in Microsoft Outlook - go patch now!
Security researchers from Morphisec recently discovered a serious security hole in Outlook. Called CVE-2024-38021, this is a zero-click remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability that can allow unauthorized access to your system without a single click.
The issue apparently affects most Microsoft Outlook applications and doesn’t require any user authentication. In the worst-case scenario, CVE-2024-38021 can lead to potential data leaks, unauthorized access, execution of malicious code, and other dangers.
-
The Register UK ☛ Japanese space agency spots unspecified zero-day attacks
The Japanese Space Exploration Agency (JAXA) discovered it was under attack using zero-day exploits while working with Microsoft to probe a 2023 cyberattack on its systems.
JAXA’s systems came under in attack in late 2023, with its Active Directory implementation taking the brunt of it.