Firefox Gets Morre Spyware and Bloat

The current Firefox ESR is version 115, released in July 2023, and as we noted at the time version 115 was significant for users of Windows 7 and 8.x – and macOS 10.12, 10.13, and 10.14 – because it was the final Firefox release for those OSes. That hasn't changed. The system requirements for version 128 are Windows 10 or newer, and macOS 10.15 Catalina or newer.