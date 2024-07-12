Firefox Gets Morre Spyware and Bloat
-
Don Marti ☛ turn off advertising features in Firefox
Privacy-preserving attribution (PPA) is the ad tracking thing cooperatively developed with Meta. It’s turned on by default as of Firefox 128, which is kind of a…bold…move, considering that even Google pops up a "Got it" dialog before turning on their ad stuff in Chrome. Here are the instructions for turning it off.
-
The Register UK ☛ Firefox 128 bumps system requirements for old boxes
The current Firefox ESR is version 115, released in July 2023, and as we noted at the time version 115 was significant for users of Windows 7 and 8.x – and macOS 10.12, 10.13, and 10.14 – because it was the final Firefox release for those OSes. That hasn't changed. The system requirements for version 128 are Windows 10 or newer, and macOS 10.15 Catalina or newer.