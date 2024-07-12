posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 12, 2024



Quoting: Manjaro Linux Launches Revamped Website —

The official website is like the front door for every Linux distribution. It’s often the first thing new users see when downloading the distro’s installation ISO.

This first impression can make a big difference, showing either a professional or amateurish look. In this regard, Manjaro has chosen to improve what they already have.

Today, the distro has launched a completely revamped version of its flagship website, manjaro.org, introducing a sleeker, more professional interface.

The updated site features a minimalist top navigation bar that removes the clutter of dropdown menus and focuses on essential elements. This change aims to enhance user navigation by concentrating on the most relevant information, with additional resources accessible via the footer.