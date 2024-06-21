Malicious Proprietary Software
-
Computer Weekly ☛ Microsoft admits no guarantee of sovereignty for UK policing data
Documents show Microsoft’s lawyers admitted to Scottish policing bodies that the company cannot guarantee sensitive law enforcement data will remain in the UK, despite long-standing public claims to the contrary.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Gone, but not forgotten: Recall feature disappears from latest backdoored Windows Insider builds [Ed: It's still there, waiting to be activated by the boss, by spies, by a spouse, or by Microsoft's Windows Update later on]
Microsoft had said Insiders could run Recall, but apparently not yet.
-
France24 ☛ US bans Russia's Kaspersky software over national security concerns
President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday banned Russia-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky from providing its popular antivirus products in the United States over national security concerns, the US Commerce Department said.
-
RFERL ☛ U.S. Bans Sales Of Kaspersky Software Over Russia Ties
The Biden administration on June 20 announced plans to bar the sale of antivirus software made by Russia's Kaspersky Lab in the United States, citing the firm's large U.S. customers, including critical infrastructure providers, and state and local governments.
-
IT Wire ☛ US to ban sales of Kaspersky products to American customers
"But deliberate seeding of such capabilities via a commercially available product is only the tip of the iceberg. In their report on zero-days exploited in the wild in 2023, Surveillance Giant Google noticed a marked increase in attacks against enterprise security software, including detection and response, VPN, and firewall operating systems.
"Left unchecked, this rise in exploits could provide attackers the same privileged access they would have had if administrators installed compromised software.
"As threat actors become more sophisticated and look to privileged services such as security software to gain and maintain persistent access, the cyber security community needs to rethink the way we consider security solutions. The cyber security community, particularly in the high-threat sectors of government and critical infrastructure, must consider innovative solutions like using fixed-function, deterministic components such as FPGAs rather than malleable software solutions to enforce critical security functions.
"If we don’t fundamentally rethink the way we approach and enforce security, our most sophisticated adversaries will continue to subvert the software meant to keep us safe – whether it’s by shipping compromised software or attacking and compromising legitimately-developed solutions.”
Kaspersky has made no public comment on the development. iTWire has contacted the company for comment.