My First Experience with FreeBSD and BSD Now

Forlinx’s New SoM Leverages Rockchip RK3562J Quad-Core Processor

Forlinx Embedded has launched the FET3562J-C SoM, a versatile system on module with an optional 1 TOPS NPU, optimized for a broad range of applications including industrial automation, consumer electronics, smart healthcare, energy, and telecommunications.

Compex Introduces New Wi-Fi 7 Dual-Band Modules: WLE7002E25D and WLT7002E25D-E

The WLE7002E25D features a standard MiniPCIe form factor, marking it as one of the first in the industry to adopt this configuration for Wi-Fi 7 technologies. This form factor is ideal for integration into systems already equipped with MiniPCIe slots. Conversely, the WLT7002E25D-E utilizes a M.2 E Key interface, making it suitable for newer, compact system designs that require efficient space utilization.

Tor Browser 13.5 Improves Fingerprinting Protections and Bridge Settings

Coming more than eight months after Tor Browser 13.0, the Tor Browser 13.5 release introduces an improved user experience of the fingerprinting protections by changing the visual design of the letterboxing implementation to avoid distracting users from the content they’re trying to view.

New Release: Tor Browser 13.5

Regular readers of our release posts will know that for the past two years we've been gradually increasing our capacity to not only maintain, but bring tangible improvements to Tor Browser for Android. In that respect, Tor Browser 13.5 feels like a milestone: in addition to the dozens of bug fixes and minor improvements noted in the changelog below, this release features major changes to Android's connection experience in preparation for the future addition of Connection Assist, including full access to Settings before connecting and a new, permanent home for Tor logs.

What Makes The Internet? People Coming Together

The following are remarks from Sally Wentworth, Internet Society Managing Director and Incoming CEO, at the IEEE / People-Centered Internet event, ‘A Celebration of 50 Years of the Internet’ from 19 May 2024. Watch the recording of the speech.

My First Experience with FreeBSD and BSD Now

Kali Linux 2024.2 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with GNOME 46, New Tools
Offensive Security today announced the release of Kali Linux 2024.2 as the latest ISO snapshot of this popular Debian-based rolling distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing.
 
KeePassXC 2.7.9 Adds Native Browser Integration for Snap
KeePassXC, the popular free open-source KeePass and KeePassX based password manager
Darktable 4.8 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released, Here’s What’s New
Darktable 4.8 open-source raw image editor has been released today as a major update introducing new features, improvements, and enhanced camera support.
Why Murena, the Next-Gen Privacy Tech Maker, is “Crowd-Fundraising”
Murena, the company that develops advanced privacy-focused technology including a pro-privacy mobile operating system /e/OS and digital workspace
Stable kernels: Linux 6.9.6, Linux 6.6.35, Linux 6.1.95, and Linux 5.10.220
I'm announcing the release of the 6.9.6 kernel
GStreamer 1.24.5 Promises Improved Multimedia Handling
GStreamer 1.24.5 rolls out with improved AV1 support
Calamares Installer 3.3.7 Released, Here’s What’s New
Calamares Installer 3.3.7 debuts with fresh features
Refracta – operating system based on Devuan
Refracta is an operating system designed for home computer users
Ladybird browser spreads its wings
Ladybird is an open-source project aimed at building an independent web browser
Orange Pi KunPeng Pro SBC features a quad-core Huawei CPU with an 8 TOPS AI accelerator
While the AIPro would support openEuler or Ubuntu, the new Orange Pi Kunpeng Pro is only officially supported by openEuler
I'm Not a Programmer, but Here’s Why Linux Is My Daily Driver
You don’t need to be a programmer to use Linux
Hacking LibreOffice in Budapest
Earlier this month, we were pleased to sponsor the Libreoffice Technology Hackfest in Budapest, Hungary
Libgcrypt 1.11.0 Rolls Out with New Algorithms and APIs
Libgcrypt 1.11.0 brings cutting-edge cryptographic solutions with improved APIs
Kdenlive 24.05.1 released
The first maintenance release of the 24.05 series is out fixing issues in the spacer tool
5 reasons why MacOS and Linux go together like a knife and fork
I can't imagine working with only Linux or MacOS. With both operating systems at my disposal, there's nothing I can't do
I've used Linux for 30 years. Here are 5 reasons why I'll never switch to Windows or MacOS
There are several solid reasons for switching to the Linux operating system and, once you do, you probably won't look back
Leap Micro 6.0 reaches Beta
Leap Micro 6.0 is a rebranded SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 6.0 which is an ultrareliable container and VM host by SUSE
KDE Plasma 6.1 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The KDE Project announced today the general availability of KDE Plasma 6.1 as the latest version of their acclaimed desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.
SUSE Acquires Hype Factor ("Clown Native")
SUSE Acquires StackState
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.0 released
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.0 is released
Cinnamon 6.2 Desktop Goes Stable Ahead of Linux Mint 22 Release
If you’re looking forward to the upcoming Linux Mint 22 release you’ll be pleased to hear that the Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment was “released” this weekend
Happy 31st Birthday, FreeBSD!
On National FreeBSD Day, we honor the open-source OS
Sipeed Lichee Book 4A: Affordable RISC-V Laptop with Upgradeable Computer Module
The Lichee Book 4A, designed for users proficient in Linux and involved in RISC-V development, supports Debian Linux as its operating system
Tails 6.4 Anonymous OS Introduces Random Seed to Strengthen All Cryptography
Tails 6.4 amnesic incognito live system has been released today as the latest stable version of this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution that protects against surveillance and censorship.
How to Install Void Linux [Step by Step]
A simple step-by-step tutorial on how to install Void Linux in physical and virtual machine.
DeepComputing and Framework Preview New RISC-V Mainboard with JH7110 Processor
In collaboration with Canonical and Red Hat, the RISC-V Mainboard will support major Linux distributions such as Ubuntu and Fedora
Update on Newton, the Wayland-native accessibility project
Several months ago, I announced that I would be developing a new accessibility architecture for modern free desktops
openSUSE Leap 15.6 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The openSUSE Project today announced the release and general availability of openSUSE Leap 15.6 as the latest stable version of this openSUSE variant for those who prefer a more conservative and well-tested operating system.
postmarketOS 24.06 Linux Mobile OS Brings KDE Plasma 6, GNOME Mobile 46
The postmarketOS devs released today postmarketOS 24.06 as the latest stable version of this Alpine Linux-based operating system for mobile devices and computers.
Do You Need to Be a Computer Wiz to Use Linux? 4 Misconceptions Debunked
While Linux is the platform of choice for serious computer tinkerers and professionals
What Is elementary OS? Hands-on With the Mac-Like Linux Distro
Spend enough time looking at lists of "beginner" Linux distributions, and a name you'll notice frequently is elementary OS
Lindroid, a native, hardware-accelerated Linux operating system on Android, is in development
Engineer Erfan Abdi is developing a project called Lindroid , which aims to run Linux apps on Android devices
DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II with SpacemIT K1 octa-core SoC to run Ubuntu supported by Canonical
The DC-ROMA II laptop is said to run an optimized version of Ubuntu 23.10 Desktop
These 5 Linux file managers are better than what you're using now - and they're free
Not happy with your Linux distro's default file manager? Fret not, there are plenty of options to choose from
First Iteration of My Free Software Mirror
As I’m gearing towards setting up a Free Software download mirror in India
