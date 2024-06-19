Programming Leftovers
Robin Schroer ☛ Demystifying Rust's ? Operator
In fact, ? is a generic short-circuit operator that can be used for arbitrary types, as long as they implement the Try trait. To demonstrate, let us implement a new type that does so. Imagine we want to have a type that is both optional and fallible, some kind of OptionResult:1
Austin Z Henley ☛ Making a bignum library for fun
What happens when numbers get too big for a computer to work with?
For example, a 64-bit unsigned integer can be as large as 18,446,744,073,709,551,615. That is... huge. But what if it isn't enough?
FritzenLab Electronics ☛ Convert from float to byte/bit Arduino - FritzenLab electronics
Today we will learn how to convert from float to byte/bit on Arduino, going from a floating point number or integer to a byte or bit. Recently I made a project where I needed to do exactly that, I had a float value and needed to convert it to binary to show it on LEDs.
We will use the Arduino IDE and no special library is needed, just everything that comes with it.
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Syntax Error #15: Walking the walk
I started a new job a few weeks ago and in the middle of figuring out the new job, new codebase, new tools and new environment, I made a few silly bugs while in development. It put my debugging core skills to a test.
Rlang ☛ R Gganimate: How To Make Stunning Chart Animations With Ggplot2
The main criticism people have when it comes to ggplot2 is the static nature of the charts it has to offer. Truth be told, it will never be an interactive visualization king like Highcharts, but it doesn’t mean animation is out of the picture.
Rlang ☛ Academic and Personal Website Creation: A Quarto Tutorial workshop
Join our workshop on Academic and Personal Website Creation: A Quarto Tutorial, which is a part of our workshops for Ukraine series!