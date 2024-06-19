today's leftovers

Like many in web development, Wordpress has been a semi-regular feature in my professional life and, for most of it, my impression was that it suffered from the usual infighting and mismanagement you see in free or open source software, but that it was otherwise as well run as you could expect of a long-running project built on layers and layers of legacy code.

That impression has been changing over the years. First due to the Gutenberg disaster. Then because I began to hear more and more from people who used to work on the project who began to speak out.

This podcast episode is the latest I’ve encountered and it’s useful in that it pulls together many of the different aspects of the problem.