today's leftovers
Baldur Bjarnason ☛ There's something rotten in the kingdom of Wordpress
Like many in web development, Wordpress has been a semi-regular feature in my professional life and, for most of it, my impression was that it suffered from the usual infighting and mismanagement you see in free or open source software, but that it was otherwise as well run as you could expect of a long-running project built on layers and layers of legacy code.
That impression has been changing over the years. First due to the Gutenberg disaster. Then because I began to hear more and more from people who used to work on the project who began to speak out.
This podcast episode is the latest I’ve encountered and it’s useful in that it pulls together many of the different aspects of the problem.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Chromium
Talospace ☛ Chromium Power ISA patches ... from Solid Silicon
It appears that some of the issues observed by me and others with Chromium on Fedora ppc64le may in fact be due to an incomplete patch set, which is now available on Solid Silicon's Gitlab. If your distro doesn't support this, now you have an upstream to point them at or build your own. They include the Ungoogled changes as well, even though I retain my philosophical objections to Chromium, and still use Firefox personally (I've got to get back on the horse and resume maintaining my personal builds now that I've got Plasma 6 back running on Xorg again).
Mozilla
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Mozilla Sued for Discrimination by CEO-To-Be
The Story this lawsuit tells is a Game of Thrones style power struggle. Absolutely wild.
Red Hat / IBM
Business Wire ☛ Red Hat Achieves Major Milestone for In-Vehicle Linux with Functional Safety Assessment and Certification for Linux Math Library
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that the Linux math library (libm.so glibc), a fundamental component of Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System, has achieved ISO 26262 ASIL-B functional safety certification from exida, a global leader in functional safety and cybersecurity certification. Red Hat is fully committed to attaining continuous and comprehensive safety certification of Linux natively for automotive applications and has the industry's largest pool of Linux maintainers and contributors committed to this initiative. This milestone underscores Red Hat's pioneering role in obtaining continuous and comprehensive Safety Element out of Context (SEooC) certification for Linux in automotive.
Qubes OS 4.1 has reached end-of-life; extended security support continues until 2024-07-31
As previously announced, the Qubes OS 4.1 release series has officially reached end-of-life (EOL) as of today, 2024-06-18. However, Qubes OS 4.1 will continue to receive extended security support until 2024-07-31. We recommend that all remaining Qubes 4.1 users upgrade to Qubes 4.2 at this time.
