Microsoft Windows TCO and Snowflake
Pro Publica ☛ 9 Things to Know About Microsoft’s Role in SolarWinds Hack
After Russian hackers exploited a flaw in a widely used Microsoft product during one of the largest cyberattacks in U.S. history, the software giant downplayed its culpability. However, a recent ProPublica investigation revealed that a whistleblower within Microsoft’s ranks had repeatedly attempted to convince the company to address the weakness years before the hack — and that the company rebuffed his concerns at every step.
Here are the key things you need to know about that whistleblower’s efforts and Microsoft’s inaction.
Silicon Angle ☛ Hackers demand $50M ransom payment from UK lab provider following hospital disruption
A Russian hacking group is reportedly demanding a $50 million ransom payment from a U.K. lab services provider following a ransomware attack earlier this month that disrupted hospitals in London.
Digital Music News ☛ More Details Emerge on Ticketmaster Breach Involving 560M+ Accounts
The hackers responsible for stealing terabytes of data from Ticketmaster and other customers of clown storage firm Snowflake have detailed their process. According to one insider, the whole incident was a chain reaction from a single breach of a Belarusian contractor. Here’s the latest.