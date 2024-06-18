Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ World's smallest, cheapest network switch developed by US high school robotics team — Murex Robotics makes the hardware fully open-source
Designed for use in a remotely piloted underwater rover, the mrxSwitch v2.0 supplies five 100 Mbps Ethernet ports at a footprint of only 44.9mm by 42.2mm. Network switches of this form factor are typically reserved for highly embedded systems; the team prioritizes its use in remote-operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) or autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), but IoT devices and other consumer devices with space constraints may have use for network switches this small. The switch in Murex's case can allow a Raspberry Pi, NUC, or other computer to communicate with IP cameras, driver motors, or any of the rest of its tools to operate a robot underwater.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ How Raspberry Pi built a silicon design team | #MagPiMonday
However, for the last 10 years Raspberry Pi has also been designing its own chips, such as the RP2040 microcontroller found in Raspberry Pi Pico and the RP1 I/O controller found in Raspberry Pi 5. These contain smaller blocks, often referred to as IP (intellectual property) designed by Raspberry Pi or bought in from elsewhere and integrated into Raspberry Pi’s chips.
-
Arduino ☛ A DIY bottle-labeling machine perfect for homebrewers
Hirschböck designed this bottle labeler as a mostly electromechanical machine, meaning that it doesn’t need much electronic sophistication to work. That’s all thanks to electric motors and an ingenious set of 3D-printed mechanical parts. But there are two exceptions: the button that starts the labeling process and an infrared sensor that detects the end of the label. An Arduino board monitors the button and sensor.
-
Joel Chrono ☛ More Emulation Memories
A few weeks ago I shared some stories about some of my first experiences with emulation, mainly related to Nintendo 64 emulation.
At the time, I didn’t even know you could emulate other systems, I guess I was simply too young and ignorant, and I didn’t learn about other emulators until much later.
-
Arduino ☛ A pair of Arduino UNO R4 boards power this Tron-inspired, decked-out shop room
The final piece of specialty lighting was made by 3D printing a custom drum featuring various cutouts and placing it around a UV bulb. From here, a secondary Arduino UNO R4 Minima slowly rotates it using a 5V stepper motor that gives nearby fluorescent objects a flickering effect.