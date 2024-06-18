From there, the group switched to ransomware, as evidenced by the attack on MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment last summer. Contrary to the Spanish police's description, Mandiant previously estimated the number of Scattered Spider victims to exceed 100 as of September 2023.

Nowadays, the group is focusing more on pure extortion – data theft and ransom demands without the deployment of a ransomware locker. It's a move that's thought to have supported the gang's efforts to attack a more diverse pool of organizations.