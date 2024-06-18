Tux Machines

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 16th, 2024

Cinnamon 6.2 Desktop Environment Released, Here’s What’s New

Cinnamon 6.2 looks like a smaller release than Cinnamon 6.0 as it only introduces a few changes like greeter badges for Cinnamon sessions, the ability to show the search bar by default in the app chooser dialog, new screen lock delay options for 5 and 10 seconds, and improved support for Flatpak apps.

postmarketOS 24.06 Linux Mobile OS Brings KDE Plasma 6, GNOME Mobile 46

Highlights of postmarketOS 24.06 include support for the Google Nexus 10 tablet, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s laptop, the MS Surface RT tablet, as well as generic x86_64 support allowing you to run postmarketOS on pretty much any PC or laptop, and NVIDIA Tegra ARMv7 support allowing you to use postmarketOS on a bunch of devices powered by Tegra 2/3/4 chips, such as Asus Transformer, Google Nexus 7 (2012), LG Optimus Vu, and WEXLER Tab 7t.

LinuxGizmos.com

MuseBook RISCV-V Laptop with SpacemiT SoC Starts Pre-orders at $299.00

The MUSE Book is a laptop that features a RISC-V-based architecture, presumably powered by the SpacemiT K1, an 8-core AI CPU built on the RISC-V X60 architecture. The MUSE Book is available for pre-order in three configurations, which include up to 16GB of RAM and two SSD storage capacities.

T-Glass: DIY Prism Display Glasses Powered by ESP32-S3 MCU and Onboard 6-Axis IMU

Powered by the ESP32-S3 FN4R2 microcontroller, the T-Glass includes 4MB of flash memory and 2MB of PSRAM. It supports the latest wireless protocols to ensure seamless connectivity. Onboard features such as a microphone, Real-Time Clock, and a touch button enhance user interaction.

news

Programming Leftovers

Ubuntu’s App Center Now Finally Supports Installation of Local DEB Packages
Some good news today for Ubuntu users running the latest Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) or Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) releases as the App Center application has been updated to allow installation of locally downloaded DEB packages.
openSUSE Leap 15.6 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The openSUSE Project today announced the release and general availability of openSUSE Leap 15.6 as the latest stable version of this openSUSE variant for those who prefer a more conservative and well-tested operating system.
10 Years of Kubernetes and More
[Meme] The Chickenhawk [original]
Microsoft is far more vulnerable than it wants people to believe
Debian 10 Long Term Support reaching end-of-life
The Debian Long Term Support (LTS) Team hereby announces that Debian 10 "buster" support will reach its end-of-life on June 30, 2024
 
Android Leftovers
Google Assistant's new and improved UI spreads to Android Automotive
today's howtos
Mozilla Acquires Anonym, Pioneering Privacy in Digital Ads
Mozilla acquires Anonym to pioneer privacy-safe advertising with cutting-edge tech
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Web Browsers
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Security Leftovers
Linux Graphics Plagued by Microsoft SystemD
SUSE to continue supporting CentOS 7 users after Red Hat pulls the plug
Lindroid, a native, hardware-accelerated Linux operating system on Android, is in development
Engineer Erfan Abdi is developing a project called Lindroid , which aims to run Linux apps on Android devices
DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II with SpacemIT K1 octa-core SoC to run Ubuntu supported by Canonical
The DC-ROMA II laptop is said to run an optimized version of Ubuntu 23.10 Desktop
Sparky 5 “Nibiru” EOL
SparkyLinux 5 code name “Nibiru” (oldoldstable) will reach end-of-life (EOL) on the end of July 2024
Finnix – Debian-based Live CD operating system
Finnix is based on Debian
Best Free and Open Source Software
A music streamer lets you share your music, photos and videos with your network
IBM Red Hat Latest: 80% is Just "Hey Hi" (AI) Nonsense, Hardly Any Substance in RedHat.com
5 Linux commands you need to gather your system's most important information
Linux never suffers from having too little information
Games: Life by You, The Powder Toy, and More
9 new articles from gamingonlinux
Today in Techrights
Programming Leftovers
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
Oracle's on and off relations with open source software
All companies use open source now, but some, such as Oracle, have never been completely comfortable with it.
Programming Leftovers
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Web Browsers Leftovers
Keysight Betrays GNU, a GNU Taler Plugin for Magento
Canonical/Ubuntu: "Fun Facts", Advanced Window Snapping, and Enhanced uCareSystem 24.06.0
Open Hardware: ESP32, Fedora on RISC-V, and More
Security Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Free Software Security Podcast, Lunduke Journal, This Week in GNU/Linux
CloudNativePG 1.23.2, 1.22.4 and 1.21.6 Released; Load Data from PostgreSQL to Snowflake Using Estuary Flow
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Android Automotive gets Google Assistant redesign
Dell Chromebook 11 3120 (Candy) with openSUSE Tumbleweed
I experimented using Crouton on it to run Ubuntu in a CHROOT sort of wrapper but it performed very slowly
Audiocasts/Shows: QubesOS, GNU World Order, The Linux Link Tech Show (TLLTS)
Programming Leftovers
Stable kernels: Linux 6.9.5, Linux 6.6.34, Linux 6.1.94, Linux 5.15.161, Linux 5.10.219, Linux 5.4.278, and Linux 4.19.316
I'm announcing the release of the 6.9.5 kernel
today's leftovers
7 Reasons Why Windows Users Avoid Linux (Which Aren’t True Anymore)
I know many Windows users aren’t happy with their experience but hesitate to switch to Linux because of all the discouraging stories they’ve heard
Kit – lightweight, modular framework for scalable web development
Kit is a lightweight, modular framework for scalable production systems
Diamond Linux-TT – desktop Linux distribution based on Debian
Diamond Linux-TT is a free operating system based on Debian and uses the KDE Plasma desktop environment with the goal of offering a style familiar to Windows users.
Review: Redox OS in 2024
It's been a while since I last tried Redox OS, an open source operating system with a Unix-like design
KDE PIM Sprint 2024 edition
This year again I participated to the KDE PIM Sprint in Toulouse
Open Hardware: Arduino and More
ESP32 News and Projects
Games: ScummVM, GNU/Linux Based SteamOS, and Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX
Wine 9.11 Debuts with Enhanced ARM Support
New Wine 9.11 release: Advanced C++ exception handling for ARM and increased DPI awareness
Linux 6.10-rc4
"Apart from a rather unusual spike in the diffstat due to a parisc fix, things look normal and pretty small."
Today in Techrights
Events: DevConf, Linux Plumbers Conference, and WordCamp Europe
The Evolution of Linux-Based Smart Home Operating Systems
Linux-based operating systems are pivotal in meeting the evolving demands of smart homes
If Your PC Won't Run Windows 11, Here Are 5 Great Linux Operating Systems to Try Instead
One of these Linux operating systems might be the answer
WasmEdge – high-performance, and extensible WebAssembly runtime
WasmEdge is a lightweight, high-performance and extensible WebAssembly runtime for cloud native, edge, and decentralized applications
Web Browsers: Sites, Chrome Spying, and Firefox
Kubernetes v1.29: Mandala
Similar to previous releases, the release of Kubernetes v1.29 introduces new stable, beta, and alpha features
Why Not Open Source?
Can we get the benefits of open source without the burden? Yes, I think plugins can do just that!
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware: MicroPython, Pi, and More
today's howtos
Software: FOSS Weekly, DevToys, and FEX 2406 Tagged
Security and Windows TCO
Android Leftovers
How to add gridlines in your Android's camera app and get the perfect shot
SparkyLinux 7.4 'Orion Belt' update rolls out: Here’s what's new
The much-anticipated update to Sparky 7, dubbed "Orion Belt," is officially here with its 7.4 version
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Chrome Remote Desktop
While the software is available for Linux, it’s proprietary software
Programming Leftovers
today's leftovers
PineTab2: A Linux Tablet Featuring Rockchip RK3566 SoC and DanctNix Arch Linux
The PineTab2 is a Linux tablet based on the Rockchip RK3566
Security Leftovers
DietPi June 2024 News (Version 9.5)
The June 2024 release of DietPi v9.5 introduces exciting new features
Programming, New Human Interface Guidelines, and Databases
Mozilla Firefox 127 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla published today the final version of the Firefox 127 web browser for download as a major release that introduces various new features and enhancements.
This Week in GNOME: #152 Bottom Sheets
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 07 to June 14
Today in Techrights
Audacious 4.4 Released! New Plugin, Lyrics Provider, & Default to Qt6
Audacious, the popular lightweight audio player, released new 4.4 version this Wednesday!