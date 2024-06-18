Something I hear occasionally from some software people1 is something along the lines of: "Well, the hard part is figured out, and the rest is just implementation details." This typically means they've created an algorithm to do something, and the rest of it is all the supporting activities to build an application or production system around this algorithm. I hear variations on this also from software engineers who dismiss some web apps as "just CRUD2" and thus trivial.

These statements don't usually come from malice3, but they do still diminish the work of many software engineers. There is so much complexity, difficulty, and beauty in the art of "just getting it to production" or "just CRUD" apps. If these parts were trivial, we wouldn't need highly skilled software engineers to lead execution of precisely these areas at startups4.

So, what is that complexity that underlies moving things toward production? What's hard about something that's "just CRUD"? And why do people not notice this?