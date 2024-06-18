Programming Leftovers
Paweł Grzybek ☛ Lazygit, the convenience of GUI with the power of git CLI
I don’t mind using git CLI directly for simple things, but it is famously verbose for more advanced use cases. I am just too lazy to memorize longer commands. Also, with my crappy typing skills, it is a super error-prone task. Luckily, I found a project that ticks all the boxes of a good git client: works in the terminal, is super easy to use and, powerful enough to handle more advanced scenarios. Lazygit by Jesse Duffield made me a more productive git user than ever.
Nicholas Tietz-Sokolsky ☛ What's hidden behind "just implementation details"
Something I hear occasionally from some software people1 is something along the lines of: "Well, the hard part is figured out, and the rest is just implementation details." This typically means they've created an algorithm to do something, and the rest of it is all the supporting activities to build an application or production system around this algorithm. I hear variations on this also from software engineers who dismiss some web apps as "just CRUD2" and thus trivial.
These statements don't usually come from malice3, but they do still diminish the work of many software engineers. There is so much complexity, difficulty, and beauty in the art of "just getting it to production" or "just CRUD" apps. If these parts were trivial, we wouldn't need highly skilled software engineers to lead execution of precisely these areas at startups4.
So, what is that complexity that underlies moving things toward production? What's hard about something that's "just CRUD"? And why do people not notice this?
Kivikakk ☛ zxxrtl · kivikakk.ee
I’ve been getting back into using CXXRTL and Zig together, so I’ve extracted and rendered somewhat reusable the bindings I made to use them together!
Python
Lev Lazinskiy ☛ Python Script for migrating from Wordpress to Hugo
Here’s a simple script that I wrote in python for helping to migrate from a wordpress blog to a static hugo site.
