Red Hat Statements and Puff Pieces
Red Hat Official ☛ What’s new: Cloud automation with amazon.aws 8.0.0 [Ed: Clown computing hype]
The previously deprecated `sort_json_policy_dict()` function has been removed from module_utils.policy. Users are encouraged to consider using `compare_policies()` instead.
Red Hat ☛ A practical guide to linker section ordering
The location of code and data in memory can have a big effect on a program's performance. Placing functions that reference each other frequently in the same area of memory can help reduce the need to load and unload pages of memory. Similarly, pieces of data that are used a lot at the same time benefit from being located in the same region of memory.
Alternatively, sometimes it is better not to group code and data based upon its use, but rather upon its similarity to each other. Placing similar code and data in adjacent memory regions means that the binary image can be compressed to a greater degree, a feature which is often important for mobile applications.
Red Hat ☛ How to manage and preserve Kafka Connect offsets smoothly
Have you ever faced the challenge of needing to recreate a Kafka Connector while preserving its offset position? If so, we have fantastic news for you!
Picture this: your Kafka Connect cluster is perfectly set up, your connectors are finely tuned, and everything is running smoothly. Suddenly, you need to recreate one of your connectors. The thought of losing all the offset information is daunting—nobody wants to risk data duplication or loss.
Red Hat ☛ Demystifying the role of an automation developer (it's not what you think)
In the rapidly evolving field of IT, new roles, titles, and frameworks often emerge, leading to varying terminology across organizations. One such role is the automation developer.
Despite what the title might suggest, an automation developer is not a traditional software developer. In fact, most automation developers (or automation engineers or platform engineers) don’t have extensive development skills or backgrounds in coding, yet they are creating Ansible content every day and are contributing to the successful adoption of automation within their organization.
Red Hat Official ☛ Security and safety of AI systems [Ed: Red Hat dabbling in hype]
Business processes, productivity applications and user experiences can all be enhanced by using some form of AI, and few other technologies have grown with the same size, speed and reach. Like any other piece of technology, however, AI comes with its own risks, which, in this case, include security and safety and possibly even legal obligations. In this article, we’ll take a brief look at some of these safety and security concerns, particularly those involved with generative AI (gen AI), and how we can develop safer, more secure and more trustworthy AI systems.
Red Hat Official ☛ Mutua Madrileña adopts Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to manage its automation and observability strategy
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that leading Spanish insurance group, Mutua Madrileña, has used Event-Driven Ansible in Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform as part of its automation strategy. The solution manages more than 60 diverse systems and platforms, and helps the company’s IT team respond more quickly to real-time IT events, leading to a 50% reduction in IT incidents.
Red Hat: How Banks Should Leverage Gen AI for Transformation [Ed: Buzzwords salad from and for IBM suits]
At MoneyLIVE Summit 2024, we spoke to Red Hat’s Monica Sasso & Richard Harmon about ways Gen AI is being used in banking and tips on best practices
While some are optimistic that 2024 proves to be the year of large-scale Gen AI adoption across banking and financial services, for Richard Harmon, Red Hat’s VP & Global Head of Financial Services, the hype is set to continue for some time yet.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Offers Discounted Services to Accelerate and Support Virtualization Migration Initiatives and Upskill IT Professionals
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that it has reduced the cost of its Virtualization Migration Assessment and Virtualization Training and Certification offerings as it aims to help businesses navigate the changing virtualization landscape and establish strategic paths towards virtual machine (VM) infrastructure migrations. The services will be offered at a discounted rate through August 31, 2024, and are designed to assist businesses with migration planning as they look to move off of legacy virtualization providers and upskill IT teams to manage VMs using Red Hat technologies.