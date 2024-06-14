Red Hat Statements and Puff Pieces

The location of code and data in memory can have a big effect on a program's performance. Placing functions that reference each other frequently in the same area of memory can help reduce the need to load and unload pages of memory. Similarly, pieces of data that are used a lot at the same time benefit from being located in the same region of memory.

Alternatively, sometimes it is better not to group code and data based upon its use, but rather upon its similarity to each other. Placing similar code and data in adjacent memory regions means that the binary image can be compressed to a greater degree, a feature which is often important for mobile applications.