Summertime, Party Time

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 14, 2024,

updated Jun 14, 2024



TODAY is a rainy day, so no picnics and meadows. Rianne and I do, however, celebrate (again) the anniversary of the site. In another venue. Over the past month or so site traffic rose and we're managing to post more pages than before, on average.

News cycles aren't exactly abundant (with news), but we're coping by looking further for blog posts. █