posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 26, 2024



Quoting: JuK - KDE music player and a music manager - LinuxLinks —

Like many types of software, the selection of a favorite music player is, to some extent, dependent on personal preferences. But we hope our reviews of music players helps narrow the field.

All music libraries are different, and the right open source music player can make a world of difference – especially if you’ve a large collection.

We’ve reviewed the vast majority of music players for Linux. But there always seems more out there to explore.

JuK (pronounced “jook”) is a jukebox and music manager for the KDE desktop similar to jukebox software on other platforms such as iTunes. It’s free and open source software.