TecAdmin ☛ PHP 8.4: Exciting New Features and Release Date
PHP 8.4 is the upcoming new version of PHP, a popular programming language used to build websites and web applications. This new version brings exciting new features and improvements that will make coding easier and faster. Whether you’re a seasoned developer or just starting out, PHP 8.4 has something for everyone.
Hackaday ☛ How A DOS Format Blunder Revealed Some Priceless Source Code
As those of us who worked in the consumer software world back when physical media was king can attest, when a master disc has been sent for duplication and distribution there is no turning back from whatever code is in the hands of thousands of users. Usually such worries were confined to bugs or inadvertently sending out pre-release software versions, but [Lance Ewing] is here with the story of how Sierra On-Line once inadvertently released most of the source code for their game engine.
Gunnar Wolf ☛ Gunnar Wolf: How computers make books • from graphics rendering, search algorithms, and functional programming to indexing and typesetting
If we look at the age-old process of creating books, how many different areas can a computer help us with? And how can each of them be used to teach computer science (CS) fundamentals to a nontechnical audience? This is the premise of John Whitington’s enticing book and the result is quite amazing.
Hackaday ☛ BASIC Classroom Management
While we don’t see it used very often these days, BASIC was fairly revolutionary in bringing computers to the masses. It was one of the first high-level languages to catch on and make computers useful for those who didn’t want to (or have time) to program them in something more complex. But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t capable of getting real work done — this classroom management software built in the language illustrates its capabilities.