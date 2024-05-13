TrueNAS CORE 13.3-BETA1 is Now Available
This release has software component updates and security fixes that are in the polishing phase.
Notable changes:
- Due to security vulnerabilities and maintainability issues, the S3 service is deprecated in TrueNAS CORE 13.0 and removed in CORE 13.3 (NAS-127694). Beginning in CORE 13.0-U6, the CORE web interface generates an alert when the deprecated service is either actively running or is enabled to start on boot. Users should migrate to a separately maintained MinIO plugin or otherwise move any production data away from the S3 service storage location before upgrading to a 13.3 pre-release version. See the CORE 13.0 tutorial for detailed migration instructions. See also Feature Deprecations.
- The web UI Shell is removed in CORE 13.3. Users can continue to access the shell using SSH or a physical system connection with serial cable or other direct method (NAS-124392).
- The Plugins, Jails, and Virtual Machines features are untested and provided without support to the TrueNAS Community. Users with a critical need to use containers or virtualization solutions in production should migrate to the tested and supported virtualization features available in TrueNAS SCALE. TrueNAS Enterprise customers can contact iXsystems to schedule a TrueNAS SCALE deployment. See CORE to SCALE Migrations for more information.
- Update SAMBA to version 4.19 (NAS-120600).
- Update rsync to version 3.2.7 (NAS-124036).
- Fix macOS Time Machine backup and snapshot issues (NAS-125197 and NAS-125218).
- Bugfix for zettarepl memory leak (NAS-125338).
- Allow ampersand (&) character in user email addresses (NAS-125483).
- SNMP agent bugfix (NAS-125904).
- Pagination offset and limit improvements for /api/v2.0/certificate (NAS-126080).