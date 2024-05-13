today's leftovers
-
Daniel Lange ☛ Daniel Lange: htop and PCP have a new home at Hack Club
After the unfortunate and somewhat surprising shutdown of the Open Collective Foundation (OCF), htop and Performance Co-Pilot (PCP) have migrated to Hack Club.
Initially founded to improve STEM education, support high school computer science clubs and firmly founded in the hacker culture, Hack Club have created a US IRS approved 501(c)(3) charity that provides what Open Collective did/does1 and more at a flat 7% fee of the project income.
-
Ruben Schade ☛ What does your fork website say you do?
The trend among companies with open-source projects of late is to relicence them under their own bespoke terms, usually with licences that are incompatible with others. Elastic and HashiCorp are the most famous examples, though they’re hardly unique. ElashiCorp? HashiTic? This is why I don’t work in marketing.
Whether this is a reasonable reaction to people not paying to preserve the viability of such tools, or whether it constitutes a cynical bait and switch, is up to you. I’m not informed enough to comment, but based on terms like “rug pull” being thrown around, the court of public opinion has spoken.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ initrd menu improvements
Recently, when I updated EasyOS on one of my laptops from version 5.7 to 5.8, I got a black screen, which required holding down the power button to power-off. I reported about this:
To recover, I had to rollback to version 5.7. I knew how to do this, but for anyone else, there is a problem. The menu in the initrd offers two choices, to rollback to "pristine first bootup" or "the last snapshot". The problem with these two choices is that they only apply to the current version.
-
FSFE
-
FSFE ☛ 2024-05-08 [Older] LLW 2024 +++ YH4F interviews +++ Ada in France [Ed: CHILD LABOUR AT FSFE: "Find out more about the Youth Hacking 4 Freedom participants of the 2023 edition. We are continuing this series talking with Antoni and Tobias: Antoni developed a dictionary to preserve endangered languages, and Tobias conceived a rich featured calendar."]
-
FSFE ☛ 2024-05-06 [Older] LLW 2024: A forum for difficult legal topics of Free Software in Gothenburg [Ed: FSF-EEE (FSFE) and Microsoft, or How Microsoft Keeps Paying the Fake 'FSF Europe']
-