today's leftovers

The trend among companies with open-source projects of late is to relicence them under their own bespoke terms, usually with licences that are incompatible with others. Elastic and HashiCorp are the most famous examples, though they’re hardly unique. ElashiCorp? HashiTic? This is why I don’t work in marketing.

Whether this is a reasonable reaction to people not paying to preserve the viability of such tools, or whether it constitutes a cynical bait and switch, is up to you. I’m not informed enough to comment, but based on terms like “rug pull” being thrown around, the court of public opinion has spoken.