Daphile 24.05 Released
posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 13, 2024
2024-05-09 version 24.05 (x86_64, x86_64-rt & i486) changes:
- Sorry for the long delay....
- LMS update to 8.5.2 (Git commit 1b0ebb5 on May 9th, 2024)
- Mysqueezebox.com integration removed in LMS 8.5
- Perl upgrade to 5.38 version
- Perl Crypt::Blowfish added to improve Deezer plugin performance
- Streaming plugins tested to work for now:
- Spotty v4.10.1
- TIDAL v1.4.6
- Qobuz v3.5.0
- Deezer v2.81.4
- YouTube v0.212
- WAV output file option added to CD ripping
- CDDB replaced with Gnudb (https://gnudb.org/)
- SMB3 and WebDAV support into Storage Network drives
- Automatic web UI color theme option based on device theme
- Kernel update to 6.6.30 and 6.6.30-rt30
- Linux firmware file inclusion improved
- Daphile built with GCC 13.2
- ISO file size grown due to increased kernel modules
with related firmware files
- Compression strategy change:
- Kernel modules and firmware files use LZMA (.xz)
- SquashFS root filesystem uses Zstd
- Other updates, minor modifications and bug fixes
