We Turn 20 in Just 30 Days

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 11, 2024,

updated May 11, 2024



THE big (or small) party for the big anniversary is just 30 days away. We have lots of cakes, but still no concrete plan like a venue.

Back in 2014 we celebrated turning 10. It would seem wild, wouldn't it, to guess another decade would pass and many of the same traditions remain (like the "today's howtos" ritual). We've since then added Android Leftovers (around 2015) and we habitually write original articles - a lot more often than we did blog posts in the Drupal site.

GNU/Linux is now a lot more widespread and this site has over 200,000 pages. █