Gemini Links 10/05/2024: Love Is Infinite and Books vs Internet
Links 10/05/2024: Fears Over TSMC, Microsoft Loses Major Patent Case
Links 10/05/2024: Burner Phones in 6-Eyes Government, “Hatred and Demonization” on the Rise
[Video] Richard Stallman, "I Saw You Playing Your Recorder in Paris" (Due to Proprietary Software Only)
Corporate autocrats do not want counterparts or alternatives to even exist
Five Years After the Extensive Campaign of Defamation Against Richard Stallman He's Still Giving Public Talks
"Richard Stallman will give a talk, in French, Free Software and Freedom in a Digital Society at Centrale Supelec in Saclay, on May 15."
Microsoft Is Rebranding Its 'Chatbot' Search for the Third Time Because It Fails to Gain Adoption
it always means that something has failed - not that they'll openly admit it
Richard Stallman Gives a Talk in Paris Next Week (in French) and It's About Freedom
another talk, which he has only just announced
Pace Up, Distractions Down
We've made our curation process faster and more efficient
In Algeria, GNU/Linux Estimated to Have Grown Tenfold in a Decade
a sharp rise in GNU/Linux usage
[Meme] Red Hat Diversity
Red Hat: don't mention Haghighi
Our Sister Site Turns 20 in Exactly One Month
twentieth anniversary of the site
Corporate Media Focuses on Who's Suing Red Hat, Not What It's Sued For
The unfortunate thing is, anybody who has an opinion on this lawsuit will inevitably be framed as "pro-Trump" or "anti-Trump"
Links 10/05/2024: Many More Microsoft Layoffs on the Way
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, May 09, 2024
IRC logs for Thursday, May 09, 2024
Microsoft OSI Uses Its Money to Hire PR Agencies That Spy and Spread Mindless Openwashing of GPL-Violating Microsoft Ploy
`We're under attack. But the attackers smile at us and hire PR firms to spy, mislead etc.
Gemini Links 10/05/2024: geminispace.info to Shut Down in 3 Weeks
In Nigeria, Africa's (by Far) Largest Population, Microsoft Bing is the 0%
To Microsoft, Africa is just "someplace" to get intensive, hard-working human 'resources' (tech labour) at 2 dollars 'apiece' as in per person per hour
