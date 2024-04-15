Security Lefovers
-
Las Vegas Review Journal ☛ MGM Resorts sues FTC, agency chair over cyberattack investigation
In the four-count action, MGM also alleges the FTC failed to follow its own conflict-of-interest guidelines.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, seeks an injunction to stop the FTC from seeking a civil investigative demand in its investigation of MGM related to the cyberattack unless Khan disqualifies herself from the matter. The demand is an administrative subpoena that allows federal agencies to request large amounts of information from private companies without going through court procedures.
-
LinuxSecurity ☛ Severe X.Org Memory Safety, Code Execution Vulns Fixed [Updated]
After recent heap overflow, out-of-bounds write, and privilege escalation flaws brought X.Org into the spotlight, more severe memory safety, use-after-free, heap buffer overread, and code execution vulnerabilities have been identified in the popular X server. These issues affect the X.Org X11 server.
-
CISA ☛ 2024-04-04 [Older] Ivanti Releases Security Update for Ivanti Connect Secure and Policy Secure Gateways
-
CISA ☛ 2024-04-09 [Older] Adobe Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products
-
CISA ☛ 2024-04-09 [Older] Fortinet Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products
-
CISA ☛ 2024-04-09 [Older] Microsoft Releases April 2024 Security Updates
-
Gizmodo ☛ 2024-04-03 [Older] Still Using Windows 10? Microsoft Will Charge Hundreds for Security Updates [Ed: Moving to GNU/Linux costs nothing]