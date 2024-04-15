Security Lefovers

In the four-count action, MGM also alleges the FTC failed to follow its own conflict-of-interest guidelines.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, seeks an injunction to stop the FTC from seeking a civil investigative demand in its investigation of MGM related to the cyberattack unless Khan disqualifies herself from the matter. The demand is an administrative subpoena that allows federal agencies to request large amounts of information from private companies without going through court procedures.