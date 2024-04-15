New Updates in PCLinuxOS
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 15, 2024
-
The following kernels have been updated and available now for PCLinuxOS. kernel-5.4.274-pclos1-1-1pclos2024.x86_64.rpmkernel-5.10.215-pclos1-1-1pclos2024.x86_64.rpmkernel-5.15.155-pclos1-1-1pclos2024.x86_64.rpmkernel-6.1.86-pclos1-1-1pclos2024.x86_64.rpmkernel-6.6.27-pclos1-1-1pclos2024.x86_64.rpm
-
Xorg server has been updated to 21.1.13 and shipped to the software repository.
-
Mesa GL drivers have been updated to 24.0.5 and available from the Synaptic Software Center.
-
Gsteamer has been updated to 1.24.2 and shipped to the software repository.
-
Rust has been updated to 1.77.2 and available in the software repository