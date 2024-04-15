Mozilla Firefox 125 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 15, 2024



Highlights of Firefox 125 include a new URL Paste Suggestion feature that allows users to quickly access URLs copied to the system clipboard without the extra step of pasting them onto the address bar. Firefox will automatically detect that a URL is copied on the clipboard and offer to open it when focusing on the address bar.

Mozilla Firefox 125 also brings support for highlighting in PDF documents, a new option to let users enable Web Proxy Auto-Discovery (WPAD) while configuring Firefox to use the system proxy, and expanded download protection to proactively block downloads from URLs that may not be trustworthy.

