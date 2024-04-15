Mozilla Firefox 125 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 14th, 2024

Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 2.8 Increases ESP Size to 1 GiB, Fixes More Bugs

Archinstall 2.8 is here to increase the default size of the ESP system partition to 1 GiB so that users no longer run out of space, update the link on how to resize the booted ISO root partition, update microcode handling, set the keyboard layout for the minimal installation, and add udev sync before lsblk that follows formatting.

Ubuntu 24.10 and Debian Trixie Are Getting a Refined APT Command-Line Interface

APT developer and Canonical engineer Julian Andres Klode took to LinkedIn to present the revamped APT interface powered by the upcoming APT 3.0 package manager that looks to give users a more concise and well-laid-out command-line output when updating, installing, or removing packages via the terminal emulator.

LinuxGizmos.com

HealthyPi Move: An Upcoming Open-Source Smartwatch Powered by Nordic nRF5340 SoC

CrowdSupply recently showcased the HealthyPi Move, a biometric monitor designed in a convenient wristwatch form factor. Equipped with Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF5340 SoC and multiple advanced sensors, this portable device is advertised for both personal health tracking and data logging for research applications.

LattePanda Mu: A Micro x86 Compute Module with Intel N100 CPU

The LattePanda team has launched the LattePanda Mu, a new micro x86 compute module that features an Intel N100 CPU and supports both Windows and Linux operating systems. This module is designed for versatility and is particularly well-suited for applications in IoT, robotics, digital signage, and edge computing.

Linux-compatible AIO-3562JQ equipped with Rockchip RK3562J SoC

This week, T-Firefly unveiled the AIO-3562JQ, a robust development board powered by the Rockchip RK3562J processor, crafted to deliver high-performance output while maintaining low power consumption for continuous operation in demanding industrial environments.

Mozilla Firefox 125 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 15, 2024

Firefox 125

Highlights of Firefox 125 include a new URL Paste Suggestion feature that allows users to quickly access URLs copied to the system clipboard without the extra step of pasting them onto the address bar. Firefox will automatically detect that a URL is copied on the clipboard and offer to open it when focusing on the address bar.

Mozilla Firefox 125 also brings support for highlighting in PDF documents, a new option to let users enable Web Proxy Auto-Discovery (WPAD) while configuring Firefox to use the system proxy, and expanded download protection to proactively block downloads from URLs that may not be trustworthy.

Lakka 5.0 Released for Retro Gaming Enthusiasts
Lakka 5.0 is out! Based on LibreELEC 11.0, featuring RetroArch 1.17.0
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Beta Release Postponed Due to Security Concerns
Canonical rebuilds Ubuntu 24.04 LTS packages for Noble Numbat Beta
Games: Wordle, DOOM, and ScummVM
3 stories about games
social control media in action
statCounter: GNU/Linux Usage Continues to Rise This Month [original]
Last year there were higher measures of ChromeOS, so it may seem like things were more rosy last year than right now
A backdoor in xz
Andres Freund has posted a detailed investigation into a backdoor that was shipped with versions 5.6.0 and 5.6.1 of the xz compression utility
Season of KDE 2024 and This Week in GNOME
KDE and GNOME news
 
Some PCLinuxOS patches of interest
Audirvāna announces a Linux beta program - Alpha Audio
French company Audirvāna creates software for playing music files and from streaming services Qobuz, Tidal and HighResAudio. The latter service is a German music shop with a streaming service.
Sparky CLI Installer Introduces Autopartitioning in the Latest Update
The new Sparky CLI Installer now supports autopartitioning to speed up setups
Here’s how Android 15 could help your phone connect to a satellite
Kate on all Platforms - 2024
All Unix like systems with either X11 or Wayland are well supported since ever
Ardour 8.6 DAW Targets Stability with Critical Bug Fixes
Ardour 8.6 Digital Audio Workstation fixes crucial bugs
Blanket Ambient Sounds App for Linux Gets Calming New Look
Blanket is a free, open-source GTK4/libadwaita app that comes packaged with a variety of ambient looping sounds
Qualcomm RB3 Gen 2 Platform with Qualcomm QCS6490 AI SoC targets robotics, IoT and embedded applications
While the press release mentions support for Linux only
Ubuntu – elegant and easy to use Linux distribution
Ubuntu is based on the Debian distribution
postmarketOS in 2024-04: Grant applications and again, more TCs!
It is always fascinating to learn where postmarketOS ends up being used
Review: Fun projects with the Raspberry Pi and PinePhone
I tend toward the minimal side of things when it comes to computer hardware
GNU-like Mobile Linux, GNU/Linux Growth, and Kernel
GNU/Linux-focused news
OviOS Linux v5.0 DRACO Edition released.
As a software defined storage operating system, OviOS Linux can be installed on commodity hardware, with support for x86_64 CPUs
Peropesis 2.5: build-automation tools cmake, meson, ninja and file manager mc
Peropesis 2.5 is released
Archcraft April 2024 Release
April 2024 ISO of Archcraft is now available to download
AV Linux MX Edition 23.2 ISO Update!
This is an ISO update to AV Linux MX Edition (AVL-MXe) that addresses a few annoying and potentially showstopping bugs that appeared in the first release of AVL-MXe 23.1
MidnightBSD 3.1.4 release
MidnightBSD 3.1.4 release Fixes issues with mport and updates timezone data
Making GTK graphics offloading work
First, you of course need a video to test
OpenRazer 3.8 Update Brings Support for New Devices
OpenRazer, one of the most well-known open-source drivers and user-space daemons
Carsifi review: Simple wireless Android Auto
Stable kernels: Linux 6.8.6, Linux 6.6.27, Linux 6.1.86, Linux 5.15.155, Linux 5.10.215, Linux 5.4.274, and Linux 4.19.312
I'm announcing the release of the 6.8.6 kernel
TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen2 All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop Gets Faster Ryzen 7 CPU
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today the availability for pre-order of the second generation (Gen2) TUXEDO Sirius 16 all-AMD Linux gaming laptop with an updated Ryzen 7 processor.
Stargate – all-in-one DAW and plugin suite
This is free and open source software
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and Free Software
Via Invidious
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
CISA and more
GNOME Plans for A New File Chooser Dialog
A new file chooser portal is under works for GNOME, which might replace the GTK file choose in the future.
AnberDeck mod turns Anbernic RG353V game system into a handheld Linux terminal
The Anbernic RG353V/S is a handheld game system with a 3.5 inch, 640 x 480 pixel display, a 1.8 GHz Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor, and support for dual-booting Android and Linux-based operating systems.
Games: Godot 4.1.4 RC 2 & 4.2.2 RC 3, ProtonUp-Qt Update
Some gaming related stuff
Distributions and Operating Systems: Debian, OpenSUSE, and Haiku
3 OS related updates
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Windows TCO remains the main issue
Bits in Arduino: Automatic Irrigation and Espresso Machine
a couple of Arduino projects
dysk | The Stupendous Filesystem Listing Utility
dysk a must-have for GNU/Linux users
PostgreSQL: Greenmask v0.1.7 and pgtt v3.2
2 new releases
Code Exploits
The factory bosses had journalists beaten up and, with the help of BigTech and mainstream media played the Western press with apologetic, disinformation and fake stories of happy workers
Ensuring KEcoLab Stability: Introducing Dedicated CI-Test
KEcoLab, a tool for measuring software energy consumption, needs robust testing to ensure its functionality after every code change
Debian Package Tracker: Accepted apt 2.9.0 (source) into unstable
Introduce the new terse apt output format 3.0
FFmpeg 7.0 "Dijkstra": Best New Features
The new FFmpeg 7.0 major release brings parallel processing, MPEG-5 EVC support and more.
Kodi 21.0 “Omega”: A Must-Have Update for Everyone
Kodi 21.0, the major update which you can’t afford to miss!
Android Leftovers
5 Unexpected Devices That Run Android
Oracle Announces Availability of New DTrace 2.0 for Linux
Oracle's new DTrace version promises feature-complete system tracing for all Linux users
KDE Frameworks 6.1.0
KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 6.1.0
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat”: Best New Features
This article showcases the best features of the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release (upcoming).
pimpd2 – Perl Interface for Music Player Daemon
This is free and open source software written in Perl
Best Free and Open Source Softwarea And Web Frameworks
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
More ads are set to plague your Windows 11 PC, thanks to Microsoft
It’s no secret that Windows 11 continues to endure a rocky reputation
This week in KDE: Explicit Sync
This week something big got merged: support for Explicit Sync on Wayland
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7: End of compliance content on June 30, 2024
The RHEL 7 scap-security-guide package will no longer be updated
Games: Proton Experimental, RimWorld and More
half a dozen picks from gamingonlinux
Move to OpenBSD and OpenBSD 7.5 released
New release
Open Hardware: Fairbuds, Raspberry Pi, and SparkFun Thing Plus
4 stories about devices
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, “What’s in the SOSS?”, and More
new and old
PostgreSQL and Redis Leftovers
3 stories
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
incidents and Windows TCO examples
Linux: From Basement Burner to Almost-Cool Cousin
with a whole 4% desktop market share, Linux might not be dethroning Windows anytime soon, but here’s the thing: that 4% is growing, and it’s growing for a reason
A Linux Machine for a Few Bucks
Uros Popovic's project demonstrates how you can create your own practical Linux computer, completely from scratch, for about $5.
Best Games For Linux
Players can enjoy some of the industry's best games on Linux, although some require a bit more work than others.
Penguin parade: Sinevibes now does Linux
Love Linux? Time to show it: CDM fave Sinevibes has brought their Integer effect plug-in to Linux-native VST3. So it’d be great to hear from Linux-using CDMers about this one.
Open Hardware and GNU/Linux
Raspberry Pi, Qualcomm, and more