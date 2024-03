KDE Plasma 6 Experience: A Practical Review

posted by Arindam Giri on Mar 29, 2024



I waited a few weeks to get most of the initial bugs are sorted out to do this review. So, I installed the KDE Neon User edition featuring KDE Plasma 6 in an actual physical hardware (not virtual machine) to test its features and performances.

This review is not about the Plasma 6 features, which you probably already be aware of. Instead, it is a review from the usage and practicality standpoint for an average user.

Read on