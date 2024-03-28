Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Elevate Your R Community with the 2024 RUGS Grant Program
The R Consortium is rolling out its 2024 R User Groups (RUGS) Grant Program, and it’s an opportunity you don’t want to miss.
Steinar H Gunderson ☛ Steinar H. Gunderson: git grudge
Small teaser:
Probably won't show up in aggregators (try this link instead).
Qt ☛ Try Exciting New Features of Qt Insight 1.8
We're thrilled to announce some fantastic new features, improvements, and bug fixes to elevate your experience with the latest Qt Insight 1.8 release. Let's dive right in!
Medevel ☛ 15 Free Open-source Angular Dashboards and Admin Panels
Introducing "15 Free Open-source Angular Dashboards and Admin Panels", a comprehensive list that could be a game-changer for Angular developers.
These open-source resources are not just free to use, but they also provide a robust foundation for your projects, thereby saving time and boosting production speed.
James Just James: A new provisioning tool built with mgmt
Today I’m announcing a new type of provisioning tool. This is both the culmination of a long road, and the start of a new era. Please read on for all of the details. Feel free to skip to the relevant sections you’re interested in if you don’t want all of the background.
Python
The New Stack ☛ Python’s Collection Module for Specialized Data Structures
The Python programming language includes a number of built-in container data types, such as lists, tuples and dictionaries.
Rust
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 540
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
