Security leftovers

Security Week ☛ Georgia’s Largest County Is Still Repairing Damage From January Cyberattack
Georgia’s largest county is still repairing damage inflicted on its government offices by a cyberattack in January 2024.
Qubes-certified NovaCustom NV41 Series laptop now available with Heads firmware
Last year, we announced that the NovaCustom NV41 Series became a Qubes-certified computer for Qubes OS 4. We noted in the announcement that the NV41 Series came with Dasharo coreboot open-source firmware.
LinuxSecurity ☛ GTPDOOR GNU/Linux Malware Threatens Telecoms, Exploits GPRS Roaming Networks
A new GNU/Linux malware , GTPDOOR, specifically designed to target telecom networks connected to GPRS roaming exchanges (GRX), has emerged. This malware stands out because it utilizes the GPRS Tunnelling Protocol (GTP) for command-and-control (C2) communications.
LinuxSecurity ☛ Millions Of Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Repositories Infected With Malicious Code
Security researchers have uncovered a concerning cyberattack campaign that targets developers on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub , potentially affecting millions of repositories. This campaign utilizes repo confusion attacks, which exploit human error rather than package manager systems.
