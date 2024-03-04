Programming Leftovers
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppArmadillo 0.12.8.1.0 on CRAN: Upstream Fix, Interface Polish
This release brings a new upstream bugfix release Armadillo 12.8.1 prepared by Conrad yesterday. It was delayed for a few hours as CRAN noticed an error in one package which we all concluded was spurious as it could be reproduced outside of the one run there. Following from the previous release, we also use the slighty faster ‘Lighter’ header in the examples.
Xe's Blog ☛ How to unbreak Dolphin on SteamOS after the QT6 update
A recent update to Dolphin made it switch to QT6. This makes it crash with this error or something like it:
dolphin-emu: symbol lookup error: dolphin-emu: undefined symbol: _Zls6QDebugRK11QDockWidget, version Qt_6
This is fixed by running this command in SteamOS: [...]
Rust
This Month in Redox - February 2024
Jeremy Soller improved the file read/write performance a lot with the implementation of records in RedoxFS.
Using dd to measure the impact of an increased block size (dd bs=n), Jeremy tested copying from /dev/zero to /dev/null as a benchmark for a RAM-based scheme, and compared that against copying from the raw disk scheme, and from the disk scheme via the RedoxFS file system scheme. The following results were observed.
