Software: Varia Download Manager, XMPP, Back in Time, Rich Visual Novel
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Varia Download Manager Now Has Official Browser Extensions
Avid users of Varia, a modern download manager for GNU/Linux desktops, may want to check out official browser extensions. By installing the official Varia browser extension in Surveillance Giant Google Chrome/Chromium or Mozilla Firefox you no longer have to copy and paste download links from the browser into the app: just click an icon to punt the link to the app directly, where it can then download.
-
Linux Links ☛ 6 Best Free and Open Source XMPP Servers
XMPP (also known as Jabber) is an open and free alternative to commercial messaging and chat providers. We select the best servers.
-
Linux Links ☛ Back in Time – simple backup tool
Back In Time is a simple backup tool taking inspiration from FlyBack and TimeVault, both in turn inspired by Apple's Time Machine.
-
Medevel ☛ Create Media Rich Visual Novel using any of these 13 Open-source Free Apps
A visual novel is a storytelling medium that uses text, visuals, and audio to convey a narrative. They often involve player choices that can lead to different story outcomes, similar to "choose your own adventure" books.