Security Leftovers and Microsoft Deception
-
Medevel ☛ Whonix: An Anonymous Operating System for Privacy and Security
Whonix is an operating system focused on anonymity, privacy, and security. It is based on the Tor anonymity network and Debian GNU/Linux, providing security by isolation.
-
Advanced GNU/Linux Malware Makes a Comeback [Ed: Comeback? This implies many wrong things. Also, the malware is not Linux itself but something that just happens to run on GNU/Linux if someone installs it.]
Linux has an excellent reputation as an operating system, promising great stability, reliability, and, until recently, security. Unfortunately, advanced malware targeting GNU/Linux users is experiencing a sudden resurgence. Recent reports show that in the first half of 2022, over 1.7 million malware variants were recorded, an increase rate of over 650% from the previous year.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Microsoft details three OAuth-focused hacking campaigns [Ed: Barking up the wrong tree; the issue here is Microsoft and also Active Directory, which is proprietary]
Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday detailed three hacking campaigns that made use of OAuth, a technology commonly used to let workers log into business applications with their Abusive Monopolist Microsoft and Surveillance Giant Google accounts. OAuth also lends itself to a number of related tasks. >
-
Silicon Angle ☛ 2023 Holiday Season API Report reveals spike in cyberthreats to retailers
A new report released today by application programming interface security company Cequence Security Inc. warns that retail fraud is up nearly 700% as cybercriminals exploit the holiday shopping season. The report is based on anonymized traffic and attack data from billions of transactions from Cequence’s customer base, which includes Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies.
-
SANS ☛ Malicious Python Script with a TCL/TK GUI, (Wed, Dec 13th)
One essential behavior of malware is to remain "stealthy" and perform nasty activities below the radar.
-
Security Week ☛ Chinese APT Volt Typhoon Linked to Unkillable SOHO Router Botnet
Malware hunters have set eyes on an impossible to kill botnet packed with end-of-life SOHO routers and linked it to a Chinese APT targeting US critical infrastructure.
-
The Register UK ☛ Microsoft embraces its inner penguin with Linux-powered Windows AI Studio [Ed: It says embraces but this is Microsoft EEE. Nonsensical clickbait from Richard Speed, pushing Microsoft's proprietary traps and plagiarism like it is "Linux" (WSL is also Windows).]
The preview was announced at Microsoft's Ignite event and the Visual Studio Code extension requires Ubuntu 18.04 or greater as well as Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) to run. It will also only run on Nvidia GPUs.