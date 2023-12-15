today's howtos
Linuxize ☛ How to Save and Exit in Nano
GNU Nano is an easy-to-use command-line text editor designed for Unix and GNU/Linux operating systems. This article will show you how to save and quit in Nano.
Hunor Márton Borbély ☛ Day 13: How to Draw a Bell with SVG
Let’s have another example with cubic and quadratic beziers.
Hunor Márton Borbély ☛ Day 14: How to Draw an Arc with SVG
If you thought that cubic Béziers are the most complicated parts of an SVG then I have bad news for you. Arcs are way more complicated. The good news though, is that they are rarely used, and we won’t use them much in the upcoming examples either.
Nico Cartron ☛ Assembling my own NAS
I've been blogging here and there about moving more of my stuff to FreeBSD, for various reasons (I love FreeBSD, I find it easier to maintain/upgrade, it's more stable and consistent across versions).
One of the machines I wanted to migrate for a while was my Synology NAS, as I explained in that article.
Manuel Matuzović ☛ Getting started with Web Performance 🚀
As Ryūji discovered, web performance really matters, and is about making websites fast. I hope that most of us don’t encounter as drastic circumstances as they have! For the rest of us a well performing website is more accessible to people, offers a more enjoyable experience, and may even encourage more views, shares or sales.
James G ☛ Advent of Technical Writing: Run-on Sentences
It can be easy to get in the flow of thinking about what you want to say and how you want to say it and lose sight of how long both sentences and paragraphs are taking. Longer sentences are hard to read, even if all of the clauses are directly related, such as was the case above. A balance between shorter and longer sentences is more comprehsible.
University of Toronto ☛ Why systemd-resolved can give weird results for nonexistent bare hostnames
Suppose, not hypothetically, that you use systemd-resolved and you have a long standing practice of specific DNS search path so that people can use short domain names. In this environment you probably need to use systemd-resolved purely through /etc/resolv.conf, and if you do this you may experience an oddity: [...]
Vitux ☛ Mastering Linux Command Line File Editing: A Comprehensive Guide
Vitux ☛ How to Install VNC Server on CentOS - VITUX
Vitux ☛ Linux gzip Command Explained with Examples - VITUX
Barry Kauler ☛ Fix Firefox second instance will not start
I posted about this problem to the forum:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=103201#p103201
The error popup states "Firefox is already running, but is not responding".
I discovered that dbus is the problem, as reported here:
https://discourse.mozilla.org/t/how-does-firefox-discover-a-running-instance-to-connect-to/109957
EasyOS is unique, in that it runs each app as its own user; or rather, that is an option. The choice is made for each browser to run as its own user, so Firefox runs as user "firefox". Same for appimage and flatpak apps, and there was a problem with dbus, that was solved awhile back: