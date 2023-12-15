Web Browsers: Curl and Firefox
-
Daniel Stenberg ☛ Making it harder to do wrong
You know I spend all my days working on curl and related matters. I also spend a lot of time thinking on the project; like how we do things and how we should do things.
The security angle of this project is one of the most crucial ones and an area where I spend a lot of time and effort. Dealing with and assessing security reports, handling the verified actual security vulnerabilities and waiving off the imaginary ones.
-
Mozilla
-
Mozilla ☛ These tech gifts will make you feel safer (and better) about gifting this holiday season [Ed: Mozilla, which spies on Firefox users, talks again about "ensure privacy and security." All about appearances and shallow impressions.]
‘Tis the season to spread joy and thoughtful gifts, but in this digital age, it’s crucial to consider the privacy and security of our loved ones. Enter Mozilla’s “*Privacy Not Included” tool — your guide to tech gifts that not only bring smiles but also ensure privacy and security.
-
Mozilla ☛ New extensions you’ll love now available on Firefox for Android
Today, Mozilla announced more than 450 new extensions (software that adds new features or functionality to the browser) to users on Firefox for Android at Mozilla’s Addons.mozilla.org (AMO) Android page. This milestone marks the launch of a new open extension ecosystem on mobile where developers are now free to create and publish extensions and users can easily access and install them on Firefox for Android.
-
Nico Cartron ☛ Why I love Firefox: its customisability
Simply unticking the box fixed my problem!
-