today's howtos
-
Ish Sookun ☛ Installing MySQL Community Server version 8 on openSUSE Leap 15
To begin the installation, visit MySQL Community Downloads page and download the RPM package for openSUSE Leap 15.
Install the RPM
sudo rpm -Uvh mysql80-community-release-sles12-8.noarch.rpm
Import the MySQL GnuPG Key
sudo rpm --import /etc/RPM-GPG-KEY-mysql
Install MySQL with Zypper
sudo zypper install mysql-community-server
A superuser account
'root'@'localhost'is created.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Getting Started With Ubuntu
New to Ubuntu? Start here. Learn to use Ubuntu with these tutorials for beginners.
-
Gary Benson: GitLab YAML Docker Registry client
Have you written a Docker Registry API client in GitLab CI/CD YAML? I have.
-
Medevel ☛ Install and Run Pocketbase with Docker and Docker Compose
Pocketbase is a robust and comprehensive database management system that offers a wide range of features and functionalities. It provides users with a simple and intuitive interface, allowing them to easily manage their data and perform various operations.
-
Valhalla's Things: Modern XMPP Server
Posted on December 1, 2023
Just a quick mention that I’ve updated my instructions on how I configured my XMPP server to its current status under Debian Bookworm.