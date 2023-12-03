Why SUSE CEO Melissa di Donato Got Fired, OpenSUSE's OBS Down

Lunduke's Big Tech Show - Dec 1, 2023On March 22nd of this year, the CEO of SUSE (Melissa di Donato) was unexpectedly announced to no longer be working for the Linux company -- effective that very day.

At the time, it seemed likely (but unconfirmed) that di Donato was fired from her position simply based on her less than stellar performance in the role.

[...]

At this point, things appear to be in damage control mode for SUSE -- with shareholders voting in November to de-list the company from the stock exchange and take SUSE private. SUSE no longer being a publicly traded company will significantly reduce the requirements on what sort of information gets reported publicly... including, potentially, about specific, risky deals.

As for Melissa di Donato, she appears to have lawyered up. When Reuters reached out to di Donato for comment... those comments were handled entirely by her attorneys.