RADXA ROCK S0, Robot Pianist, and Pimoroni's £13.50 NVMe Base
Linux Gizmos ☛ $14.90 RADXA ROCK S0 runs on Rockchip RK3308BS
The Radxa ROCK S0 is a tiny yet feature-rich development board with flexible peripherals and versatile connectivity options. One of its highlights is its 64-bit Rockchip RK3308BS System-on-Chip with four Arm Cortex-A35 cores.
Hackaday ☛ Robot Pianist Runs On Arduino Nano
The piano has been around for a long time now. Not long after its invention, humans started contemplating how they could avoid playing it by getting a machine to do the job instead. [vicenzobit] is the latest to take on this task, building a “Robot Pianista” that uses a simple mechanism to play a tune under electronic command (Spanish language, Google Translate link).
Tom's Hardware ☛ Faster, cheaper storage is heading to the Raspberry Pi 5 with Pimoroni's NVMe Base
Pimoroni's £13.50 NVMe Base promises to be a cheap and fast way to add large capacity drives to the new Raspberry Pi 5