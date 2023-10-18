Games: OpenRA, Steam Deck, Slay the Spire, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ OpenRA for classic RTS gaming version 20231010 is out now
Turns out my RSS reader broke and so I missed a bunch of great stuff recently, like a brand new stable public release of the excellent OpenRA game engine for classic RTS games like Command & Conquer, Red Alert and Dune 2000.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Desktop and Steam Deck Beta add new Gyro Mode and fixes in-game purchases
Valve released a fresh update to the Steam Client for Desktop and Steam Deck, which fixes a couple of bugs while also providing another new experimental Gyro Mode. The changelog across both is the same, since they share the Steam Client code.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Slay the Spire devs release Dancing Duelists after abandoning Unity for Godot
Mega Crit, developers of the successful Slay the Spire have released a free new game called Dancing Duelists, after publicly calling out Unity recently (as did many others) and moving over to Godot Engine.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get some scary stuff in the Fanatical Frightmare Bundle
Fanatical has a fresh build your own bundle full of some spooky and scary stuff, quite a few good picks in it too. Here's a run over what to expect on Steam Deck and desktop Linux.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Spaceship colony building sim Stardeus has a major upgrade out now
Stardeus from Kodo Linija and Paradox Arc is a colony building sim set aboard a broken spaceship you need to rebuild, and a fresh major upgrade and overhaul has been released. It has Native Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Harebrained Schemes and Paradox Interactive to split
Harebrained Schemes were acquired by Paradox Interactive back in 2018 and now they're set to part ways, after the disappointing launch of The Lamplighters League.