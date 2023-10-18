Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi 5, ScratchJr, and DIY Oscilloscope
Designing the PoE+ HAT for Raspberry Pi 5: compact, efficient power and networking
PoE (Power over Ethernet) lets you provide power and network connectivity to your Raspberry Pi over a single cable, eliminating the need for a separate power supply. Eben talks to Senior Principal Hardware Engineer Dominic Plunkett about how Raspberry Pi PoE HATs work, and they discuss the design changes involved in the evolution of our PoE HATs across three generations of the hardware.
Young children’s ScratchJr coding projects: Assessment and support
Scratch and ScratchJr are a fun way for beginners to start making with code. But how can teachers assess coding projects built in ScratchJr, where the possibilities are many and children are invited to follow their imagination?
STM32 Offers Performance Gains For DIY Oscilloscope
There’s no shortage of cheap digital oscilloscopes available today from the usual online retailers, but that doesn’t mean the appeal of building your own has gone away — especially when we have access to powerful microcontrollers that make it easier than ever to spin up custom gear. [mircemk] is using one of those microcontrollers to build an improved, pocket-sized oscilloscope.