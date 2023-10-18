This tutorial will show you how to install VMware Workstation 17 Pro on RHEL-based distributions such as CentOS, Fedora, Rocky Linux, and AlmaLinux, as well as on Debian-based distributions such as Ubuntu and Linux Mint.

VMware Workstation 17 Pro is popular software that allows you to run multiple different virtual machines on physical hosts using the concept of Type II hypervisors (Hosted Hypervisors).