today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install VMware Workstation 17 Pro on Linux Systems
This tutorial will show you how to install VMware Workstation 17 Pro on RHEL-based distributions such as CentOS, Fedora, Rocky Linux, and AlmaLinux, as well as on Debian-based distributions such as Ubuntu and Linux Mint.
VMware Workstation 17 Pro is popular software that allows you to run multiple different virtual machines on physical hosts using the concept of Type II hypervisors (Hosted Hypervisors).
-
TecMint ☛ 27 Best Tools for VMware Administrators in 2023
VMware software provides cloud computing and platform virtualization services to various users and it supports working with several tools that extend its abilities.
There are so many tools for administrators that it is challenging to keep track of them all. But don’t worry, I will give you a head-start by listing the best/most useful tools in alphabetic order and according to popular demand.
-
Hackaday ☛ Linux Fu: Deep Git Rebasing
If you spend much time helping people with word processor programs, you’ll find that many people don’t really use much of the product. They type, change fonts, save, and print. But cross-references? Indexing? Largely, those parts of the program go unused. I’ve noticed the same thing with Git. We all use it constantly. But do we? You clone a repo. Work on it. Maybe switch branches and create a pull request. That’s about 80% of what you want to do under normal circumstances. But what if you want to do something out of the ordinary? Git is very flexible, but you do have to know the magic incantations.
-
Make Use Of ☛ How to Install Synaptic Package Manager on Ubuntu
Whether you're a seasoned Ubuntu user or a newcomer to the platform, you'll find Synaptic a powerful tool for managing software packages. Additionally, it allows you to install, upgrade, or remove packages easily.
Here's how you can install and use Synaptic package manager on Ubuntu to have fine-grained control over your software management.
-
Top Five Platforms to Learn Linux for Free
Linux is very useful for programmers and developers. Since almost every industry uses Linux for production and deployment, it is important for a developer to know the basics of Linux.
But not everyone can afford the programs and courses, so I've curated some of the best courses from top online learning platforms for you to learn Linux for free.
If you know any other really good online learning platforms to learn Linux for free, kindly drop them in the comments section.
-
CNET ☛ How to Set Up a VPN on Linux
One of my favorite Canadian television shows, Murdoch Mysteries, recently returned for its 17th season. To watch it, I pulled out my Kubuntu Focus Linux gaming laptop, connected it to my LG C2 OLED and went to fire up my VPN (virtual private network), only to realize I still needed to install it.
University of Toronto ☛ The two places firewall NAT can happen in our network
In our network setup, we have internal 'sandbox' networks in RFC 1918 IP address space, then our public networks that can talk directly to these sandbox networks, and then the university's broader networks and the Internet. In order to talk to these outside networks, the sandbox networks must be NAT'd to public IP addresses (in our public networks). There are firewalls directly in front of each sandbox, and a further perimeter firewall between all of our networks and the outside. In this environment there are two places that you can do NAT, and we've done both of them over time.