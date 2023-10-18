Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Access/Content

This article reflects on the journeys of various publishers with the Open Discovery Initiative (ODI) conformance statements. Initiated in 2011, the ODI champions enhanced transparency and collaboration in crafting web-scale search tools tailored for academic and research libraries.

Following the release of NISO RP-19-2014, titled “Open Discovery Initiative: Promoting Transparency in Discovery”, IEEE was one of the pioneering publishers to roll out the Content Provider ODI Conformance Statement. Fast forward to 2020, following the unveiling of ODI II recommendations, IEEE issued its ODI II Conformance Statement.