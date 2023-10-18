Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Access/Content
-
Hackaday ☛ Open Source Ear Monitoring Platform Listens To Your Ears
All sorts of exciting things happen in your ears, and now there is a good open source way to monitor them. Open Earable is a new project from a group of researchers and companies that monitors and records what is going on in your ear.
-
Society for Scholarly Publishing ☛ Guest Post — Reflecting on a Decade with the Open Discovery Initiative: Insights from IEEE
This article reflects on the journeys of various publishers with the Open Discovery Initiative (ODI) conformance statements. Initiated in 2011, the ODI champions enhanced transparency and collaboration in crafting web-scale search tools tailored for academic and research libraries.
Following the release of NISO RP-19-2014, titled “Open Discovery Initiative: Promoting Transparency in Discovery”, IEEE was one of the pioneering publishers to roll out the Content Provider ODI Conformance Statement. Fast forward to 2020, following the unveiling of ODI II recommendations, IEEE issued its ODI II Conformance Statement.
-
Kyle E Mitchell ☛ Amazon Has a Restricted License, Too
For all the brouhaha over new company licenses keeping code from Amazon, it utterly slipped my mind that Amazon has its own restricted, “source-available” license. You can find it in the wild and on aws.amazon.com. Here’s the crux: [...]
-
Charmed Spark by Canonical Yields Open Source Support for Apache Spark on Kubernetes
Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu and the provider of open source security, support, and services, is releasing Charmed Spark, an advanced solution for Apache Spark that accelerates data engineering across both public cloud and private data centers.
Useful for diverse data processing applications—such as predictive analytics, data warehousing, machine learning (ML) data preparation, and extract-transform-load (ETL)—Charmed Spark is engineered to run Spark on Kubernetes, empowering cloud-native portability across environments.
-
Seth Michael Larson ☛ Quarterly report for Q3 2023 on the PSF Blog
It's hard to believe, but I've been in the Security Developer-in-Residence position for 3 months now! 🥳 This is the first quarterly report for Q3 of 2023 on the many accomplishments so far and future projects that I aim to tackle in the role. You can read the full report on the Python Software Foundation blog.