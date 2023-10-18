Proprietary Technology and Openwashing

During the Covid-19 crisis, exams at the VU were often taken online. To prevent fraud, students had to install anti-cheating software on their computers. Before they were given access to the exam questions, they had to go through several checks, including one which used a webcam. Part of the software's role was to recognize the candidate's face

The student in question, Robin Pocornie, filed a complaint alleging that the software used to proctor an exam did not initially recognize her because of her skin color when she attempted to log in and complete the exam. It was only after she directed an additional light onto her face that Proctorio's surveillance software finally recognized her.