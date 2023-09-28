Software: syslog-ng, pscircle, onak 0.6.3 released
Peter Czanik: Why is a feature not available in the syslog-ng package?
You can read about many interesting syslog-ng features in my blogs. However, it can happen that when you want to try them at home, you fail because the feature is missing. How can you solve such problems? In this blog, I discuss some of the possible solutions from installing sub-packages through using unofficial repositories, to upgrading your OS.
Linux Candy: pscircle visualizes Linux processes in a form of radial tree
pscircle is a different take on the venerable ps command. It visualizes Linux processes in a form of radial tree.
Jonathan McDowell: onak 0.6.3 released
Yesterday I tagged a new version of onak, my OpenPGP compatible keyserver. I’d spent a bit of time during DebConf doing some minor cleanups, in particular an annoying systemd socket activation issue I’d been seeing. That turned out to be due completely failing to compile in the systemd support, even when it was detected. There was also a signature verification issue with certain Ed225519 signatures (thanks Antoine Beaupré for making me dig into that one), along with various code cleanups.