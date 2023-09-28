today's howtos
-
Setting up Restreamer on the Raspberry Pi
Using your Raspberry Pi with Restreamer is perfect for those wanting to set up a 24/7 stream using a webcam. The Pi uses relatively little power, so you won’t drastically increase your power bill by leaving it on.
-
How to Install the Godot Game Engine on Ubuntu
Godot is an open-source, cross-platform game engine released with the permissive MIT license.
While released in 2014, the engine has rapidly seen many improvements and has slowly become a reasonably capable engine, especially for 2D games.
-
How to Create Roaming Home Directories in Linux with IdM
Roaming home directories is a neat way of managing multiple machines in a local network. It works by utilizing an IdM server to maintain a list of users and an NFS server that holds the users' data. This allows you to log in to any machine in a network and get the same set of files every time.
-
Install SketchUp on Ubuntu: Level Up Your 3D Modeling on Linux
If you’re an Ubuntu user and you want to use SketchUp on your system, then this tutorial will show you how to do that.
-
How to Install Postfix Mail Server on Ubuntu 22.04
In this post, we will show you how to Install postfix mail server on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
arm vs aarch64 vs amd64 vs x86_64 vs x86: What's the Difference?
There are so many terms when it comes to CPU: aarch64, x86_64, amd64, arm and more. Learn what they are and how they differ from each other.
-
idroot
-
How to Use Grep for Multiple Strings and Patterns
The ‘grep’ command is a formidable tool in the Linux command-line arsenal, revered for its ability to search and pattern-match within text. Whether you’re a seasoned Linux enthusiast or just beginning your journey, ‘grep‘ is a fundamental utility.
-
How To Install Terraform on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Terraform on Manjaro. Terraform, an open-source IAC tool developed by HashiCorp, allows you to define and provision infrastructure using a declarative configuration language.
-
How To Install AnyDesk on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install AnyDesk on Debian 12. In our fast-paced digital world, remote access to computers and servers has become indispensable.
-
How To Install Zsh on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Zsh on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Zsh, short for Z Shell, is a feature-rich shell that surpasses its predecessors in terms of usability and customization.
-
-
How to install PHP 5.6 and 7.0 - 8.2 with PHP-FPM and FastCGI mode for ISPConfig 3.2 with apt on Debian 9 to 12
In this guide we will take you through installing additional PHP versions (5.6, 7.0, 7.1, 7.2, 7.3, 7.4, 8.1, and 8.2) on a Debian server with ISPConfig.
-
Jails with embedded, but not jailed, ZFS datasets – how to mount/umount
First, this is not about jailed ZFS datasets. I use them for FreshPorts, but that’s not I’m going to talk about here.
-
How to fix the error "cmake command not found"
cmake is a tool that you can use to build and compile c and c++ projects.
-
How to Install Mate Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04
-
Linux Wget Examples
-
How to Install SuiteCRM on Debian 12
SuiteCRM is a free and open-source Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform that is designed to help businesses to manage their customer relationships, sales, marketing...
-
Configuring Firewalld to Work Seamlessly with Docker on CentOS
Docker has revolutionized the way developers and system administrators manage containerized applications. However, when using Docker on CentOS, ensuring that your firewall settings are correctly configured is crucial for the security and proper functioning of your containerized services.
-
Mastering NGINX Tuning: Optimizing Web Server Performance
Explore NGINX tuning in our comprehensive 2000-word guide, covering configuration optimization, performance enhancements, and best practices to ensure your web server operates at peak performance. Learn how to fine-tune NGINX, implement advanced features, and follow best practices for optimal performance, scalability, and reliability.
-
Fix for Samba at bootup
Alfons reported that /etc/init.d/rc.samba failed because, it seems, SNS takes longer to make a network connection than NetworkManager.