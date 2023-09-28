Mozilla/Firefox: Tor Browser 12.5.5, Firefox 118, Thunderbird, and More
New Release: Tor Browser 12.5.5
Tor Browser 12.5.5 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This release backports important security updates from Firefox 115.3.0esr. We also backported the Android-specific security updates from Firefox 118.
Firefox 118 Patches High-Severity Vulnerabilities
Firefox 118 patches six high-severity vulnerabilities, including a memory leak potentially leading to sandbox escape.
Mozilla Thunderbird: Thunderbird Podcast #5: Remote Work Tips + Thunderbird Send
The Thunderbird team is a remote-first, globally distributed group, so it made perfect sense to devote an episode to Remote Work! Join Heather, Chris, and Jason for some useful tips and tricks to make your daily remote work more enjoyable and more productive. We also include tips from ThunderCast listeners Pedro and Mike, who emailed us at podcast@thunderbird.net. (You can do the same if something’s on your mind.)
Mozilla Addons Blog: Test Firefox Android extensions and help developers prepare for an open mobile ecosystem in December
In August we encouraged developers to start preparing their desktop extensions for Firefox Android open availability on addons.mozilla.org (AMO).
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox WebDriver Newsletter — 118
WebDriver is a remote control interface that enables introspection and control of user agents. As such it can help developers to verify that their websites are working and performing well with all major browsers. The protocol is standardized by the W3C and consists of two separate specifications: WebDriver classic (HTTP) and the new WebDriver BiDi (Bi-Directional).
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox DevTools Newsletter — 118
Developer Tools help developers write and debug websites on Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 118 Nightly release cycle.