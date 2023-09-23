Free Software Leftovers
6 Best Linux Boot Loaders
Bulky is a simple tool to bulk rename files and directories
Bulky is GUI software that lets you rename files and directories. While it's developed by Mint it's not tied to any Linux distro or desktop.
9 Best Free and Open Source Python Integrated Development Environments
A good IDE tries to accurately predict what the developer is seeking to do without getting in the way.
vkd3d 2.10 has been released with a ton of bug fixes
This release rolls up a ton of bug fixes, game and driver workarounds, and other improvements.
10 Best Modern RSS Feed Readers for Ubuntu Linux
A list of modern and trendy RSS feed readers for your Ubuntu or other Linux distributions with their features and installation guides.
Xclipboard in menu but executable missing
Forum member Vverve reported this:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=98738#p98738
In Easy 5.5.1, Xclipboard has been replaced with the Parcellite clipboard manager. However, the Xclipboard menu entry has remained behind. Fixed; removed it from the menu.