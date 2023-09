KaOS 2023.09 is here almost three months after the previous ISO release, KaOS 2023.07, which only added a few minor updates compared to the KaOS 2023.06 release. The new ISO snapshot is powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series and includes the latest KDE Gear 23.08 software suite, alongside the KDE Plasma 5.27.8 and KDE Frameworks 5.110 updates.

This week in KDE: an unfrozen panel for NVIDIA Wayland users

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 23, 2023,

updated Sep 23, 2023



Though the number of total Plasma 6 known issues rose this week, we managed to fix some major and longstanding ones from Plasma 5! You might recognize a few in the text below. Ultimately, these were deemed more pressing than the comparatively minor new ones. We’ll be continuing to hammer those bugs, but we do need help–your help! Discovering bugs is important, but so is fixing them, and we need help to get it done.

