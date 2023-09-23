today's howtos
How To Install LEMP on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LEMP on Debian 12. In the ever-evolving landscape of web development, a robust and secure server environment is the cornerstone of a successful web presence. The LEMP stack, comprising Linux, Nginx, MySQL, and PHP, is a revered choice for hosting dynamic websites and web applications.
How To Install LibreOffice on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LibreOffice on Fedora 38. For those of you who didn’t know, LibreOffice is a free and powerful office suite that encompasses a range of applications, including Writer (word processing), Calc (spreadsheet), Impress (presentation), and more.
How To Install OpenOffice on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenOffice on AlmaLinux 9. In the world of open-source office productivity suites, OpenOffice has long been a trusted name. It provides a powerful set of tools for word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, and more, all while remaining free and open-source.
SSH Into a VMware Linux Guest VM from the Host OS
Connecting to your VMware virtual machine’s Linux operating system via SSH is simple...
Enabling Ubuntu screen sharing for remote collaborations
In an era where remote collaboration has become a cornerstone of productivity, the ability to share your screen effortlessly with team members or friends can be a significant advantage. Ubuntu, being a popular Linux distribution, offers built-in functionalities to make screen sharing a breeze, fostering better communication and collaboration in various settings.
Linux Networking: A Simplified Guide to IP Addresses and Routing
Every Linux enthusiast or administrator, at some point, encounters the need to configure or troubleshoot network settings. While the process can appear intimidating, with the right knowledge and tools, mastering Linux networking can be both enlightening and empowering. In this guide, we'll explore the essentials of configuring IP addresses and routing on Linux systems.