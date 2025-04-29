Turning 21 in 6 Weeks

Minisforum recently introduced the MS-A2, a compact workstation featuring high-end AMD processors, support for up to 96GB of memory, and flexible storage options. It offers PCIe expansion, triple 8K display output, and fast wired and wireless connectivity, targeting users who need strong performance in a small footprint.

AnalogLamb has introduced three new RISC-V development boards based on the ESP32-C6, designed for low-cost, full-function, and low-power IoT applications. These boards feature Espressif’s first Wi-Fi 6 SoC, integrating Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, and IEEE 802.15.4 protocols.

The MINIX Elite EU715-AI is a compact mini PC based on Intel’s Meteor Lake-H processor architecture. It features integrated Intel Arc Graphics, Wi-Fi 6E, dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, and quad-screen display support.

Highlights of Mixxx 2.5.1 include new mappings for the DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Spectra, Numark NS6II, Numark Platinum FX, M-Vave SMC-Mixer, Hercules DJControl Inpulse 500, and Reloop Digital Jockey 2 IE controllers, and a piano keyboard mapping for the M-Vave SMK-25 II controller.

Mozilla Firefox 138 introduces support for copying links for background tabs using the tabstrip context menu on Linux and macOS systems, an improved address and credit card autofill feature that better handles dynamically updated forms, and new Contrast Control settings that let users use the same colors across websites for improved readability.

Highlights of qBittorrent 5.1 include support for modern functions to get random numbers under Linux and Windows systems to improve security, support for the Thunar file manager on Linux, support for the “eXact Length” parameter when creating magnet URIs, support for fetching the tracker list from URLs, announce_port support, drag support to the torrent content widget, and the ability to display the external IP address in the status bar.

Highlights of Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) R14.1.4 include support for Unicode surrogate characters and planes above zero, such as emojis, support for Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) and the upcoming Fedora Linux 43 distributions, tab support in KPDF document viewer, and support for clickable links in calendar events.

Arriving a little over four months after 4MLinux 47.0, the 4MLinux 48.0 release features support for new apps and components, including the Kino IEEE 1394 DV non-linear video editor, the VVenC H.266/VVC encoder, FreeTube YouTube client, and the Bristol emulator for synthesizers, electric pianos, and organs.

In these circumstances, it can feel like it's hopeless to fight back. These companies already have so much—why should we bother to jump through more hoops to protect our personal privacy? Won't this surveillance machine just do its thing anyway?

Turning 21 in 6 Weeks

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 29, 2025

Apr 29, 2025



We're getting there soon. On the tenth of June this site turns 21 and we plan to celebrate, as we do every year.

If you want to join us, please get in touch with us in IRC. █