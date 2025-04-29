news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 29, 2025



Quoting: Plasma Sprint 2025 – A Recap – KDE and Plasma Design —

This year’s Plasma Sprint had a very special meaning for me. For the first time, in a long time, I feel like I am contributing something big for the community. It has the potential of setting our development process on steroids.

The goal is to remove so much designing from the work our developers do and bring more design to the hands of designers. That way we can all communicate better and focus on the things that we do best.

My goal for the sprint was to get buy-in from the development team to start the process of implementing our design system foundations. The days were long but the team was positive about this change. While we don’t know exactly how big things will get, we at least are committed to delivering an easier development platform for our Community.